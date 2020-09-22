Police brutality has plagued generations of African American men and women for centuries. Twenty-twenty has an escalation in the call for an end to the brutality, bringing about true justice for all. Nine-year-old Californian, Kailash, with his debut reggae single, “Seems So Strange (Police Brutality),” is adding his voice to the masses.

“When George Floyd was killed, it really affected me. I have read about injustice in several books, including those about Ghandi, Martin Luther King, Jr, and Louis Armstrong, among others. However, to see something like that happen in real life and to realize that it keeps happening all the time, that really shocked me, and it made me feel sad and angry. I know I’m only a kid, but I wanted to do something about it. I decided to use my voice and make a song about it. If I’ve learned anything, it’s how powerful music can be,” Kailash explained in an interview jamaica-gleaner.com.

The song was produced by Adrian “Donsome” Hanson for Donsome Records. The project is the first single from Donsome Records’ Black Tears rhythm. In addition to Kailash, other artists featured on the project include: Anthony B, Glen Washington, Lutan Fyah, Chezidek, Tommy B, and Marcia Griffiths, among others.

Kailash, a musical child prodigy, started out covering reggae songs and positing them on social media, where on Instagram alone he has 27.1K followers. Some of the songs that he’s covered include: Bob Marley’s “Forever Loving Jah,” “Natty Dread,” and “Positive Vibration”; “Meditation” by the late Vaughn Benjamin; “Skylarking” by Horace Andy; “King in My Empire” by Cornell Campbell; and “Skankin Sweet” by Chronixx.

“For as long as I can remember, Jamaican music has been the soundtrack of my life. My family listens to music every night, and a lot of the time, it’s reggae music. My dad knows a ton about music. He always knows the backstory about the artistes and how the songs came about. He talks about what was happening socially and politically at the time. Hearing those stories makes the music come alive, and it makes me feel closer to the artistes. Last year, when I turned eight, my dad and I decided to make our own cover songs of the music we love so much,” said Kailash in his interview.

Check out Kailash’s “Seems so Strange (Police Brutality here. Let us know what you think! We have a feeling that we are going to be seeing a lot more of this talented young man!